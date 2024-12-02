First Alert Weather: Inland freezes again the next two nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The cold continues for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

Monday was a beautiful but cool day, with temperatures at their warmest hitting either side of 60 degrees.

Temperatures will plummet after sunset into the upper 20s/low 30s inland by dawn, with low-mid 30s along Interstate 95 and upper 30s/near 40 at the beaches.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all inland areas and coastal Nassau County northward tonight.

is in effect for all inland areas and coastal Nassau County northward tonight. Highs will be cool on Tuesday in the middle 50s with full sunshine.

Wednesday morning appears to be the coldest morning, especially inland, where mid-20s are possible.

We’re near 70 by Thursday afternoon before another cold front briefly drops temperatures (but not as cold) by Friday.

Dry weather in the short term will continue to enhance our moderate drought, but some needed rain could arrive by next week.





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



