First Alert Weather: Monitoring potential tropical development; clear skies expected Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The potential for tropical development currently in the Central Atlantic could approach the Southeast U.S. this weekend with a wide range of possibilities.

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said the forecast is highly uncertain for exact track and intensity, even if it develops.

It appears the disturbance will be somewhere not too far from Florida over the weekend.

At the moment, it looks to be on the weaker side when and if it approaches Florida.

Local impacts, at this time, would appear to be minor.

Buresh said it’s important to check the forecast daily from the First Alert Weather team and check “Talking the Tropics with Mike” to get the most up-to-date information.

As for the rest of Monday, here’s what to expect:

A dry day will lead to mostly clear skies overnight for most of the area.

An isolated evening storm will be possible across Southeast Georgia as well as Putnam County well south of Jacksonville

There’s a better chance for scattered storms Tuesday but not before highs reach the low to mid 90s.

The rest of the week will be hot with highs in the 90s and at least a few afternoon storms each day.

