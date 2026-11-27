JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cold start with temps in the 30s inland & 40s area-wide.
- We’ll have lots of sun to start the day but temps won’t warm up much.
- While clouds increase a bit this evening & tonight, it will be another cold night.
- Saturday & Sunday morning will both be cold with temps back down in the 40s.
- We’ll see plenty of sun this weekend, especially on Saturday
- Clouds increase again Sunday.
- The Jags game Sunday afternoon looks breezy & pleasant.
- A weak & fast-moving system moves through Sunday night.
- There will be a couple of showers late Sunday & before sunrise Monday.
- This won’t be much - if any - measurable rain.
- Temperatures slowly recover back above average by late week next week.
TROPICS
- No active storms
- Hurricane season ends on Monday
BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool but Nice. High: 60
TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 41
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 41/66
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Shower @ Night. 42/68
MONDAY: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. 54/66
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 53/70
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/76
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