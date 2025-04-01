FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near-record heat this week for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said temperatures will remain well above average for the rest of the week.

Here’s what you can expect:

It’s a warm Tuesday afternoon with 80s inland and 70s along the beaches, with some isolated sea fog along the immediate coast.

We will stay warm and fairly dry through the rest of this afternoon, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially in Northeast Florida.

We will see close to record highs for early April.

The upcoming weekend looks nice, but hot.

The next widespread chance of rain and storms arrives Monday, followed by a cool down.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower early. LOW: 66

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 67/88 (Record: 89 - 2017)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 67/80

TUESDAY: Clearing skies and cooler. 55/74

