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First Alert Weather: Near record high, tracking when rain returns

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are dry this morning for the commute.

  • Temperatures today will be hot in the lower 90s inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast.
    • Daily record high temp: 91 - 1991
  • An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia.
  • Winds will blow out of the southwest today at 5-15 mph.
  • WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the north/northeast.
  • High rip current risk at local beaches.
  • Highs back down to the lower to mid 80s tomorrow.
  • Showers move-in for SE Georgia on Thursday morning and spread into NE Florida through the afternoon.
  • Friday will start off dry and then scattered showers/storm develop in the afternoon.
  • Widespread rainfall arrives Saturday afternoon/night and early Sunday morning.
    • Sunday daytime is trending drier now after rainfall amounts that could locally be 1-2."
    • Likely 100% coverage through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated SE Georgia shower. HIGH: 92 (Record: 93 - 1991)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. 64/82

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few afternoon showers. 64/86

SATURDAY: Overcast with PM showers/storm. 68/84

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with early AM showers. Turning partly cloudy. 60/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/79

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/83

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