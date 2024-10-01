First Alert Weather: Nice weather follows Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Helene is no more, but the First Alert Weather Team is still monitoring the tropics for potential development.

Here’s what you can expect:

After a 90-degree day – the 101st of the year – temperatures will slowly lower this week – from the mid to upper 80s Wednesday to low to mid-80s by Friday.

A mainly dry Wednesday will be followed by isolated showers Thursday that become more widespread Friday into the weekend.

Tropics: One named storm – “Kirk” will turn northward while strengthening into a hurricane – no threat to land. Watching the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico for possible, gradual development. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.