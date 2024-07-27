First Alert Weather: Onshore winds bring inland storms, breezy beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking storms on Saturday.

Showers and storms are moving from southeast Georgia toward I-10/The Metro. Rain will focus this evening along and west of I-95.

Onshore winds take over tomorrow. We could see an isolated shower in the morning at the coast.

Most of the rain/storm activity will shift far inland by tomorrow afternoon. Jax’s timeline for rain tomorrow will be late morning and early afternoon.

Monday brings a very similar onshore wind pattern. Breezy conditions will set up at the beach and temps will be a little cooler than the last several days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jax has hit at least 90 degrees 37 days in a row – that streak is in jeopardy Sunday and Monday.

Offshore winds return Tuesday through Friday, heating us up and bringing a better chance for storms.

In the tropics, there is an area to watch in the Central Atlantic. Disorganized thunderstorms will be approaching the Caribbean early to mid-week next week.

Conditions get a little bit better for development by that time. Forecast models are split – one has nothing, the other has something – we’ll know a lot more by next Tuesday/Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain Ending Inland, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers & Storms Shifting Inland. High: 91

MON: Partly Sunny, Inland Storms. 74/92

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

WED: Partly Cloudy & Hotter, A Few Storms. 73/94

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/95

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/96

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/95

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.