First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather and rough seas before summertime storms return

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says it’s warm out there, but it’s a really nice day.

Jacksonville hit 68 degrees this morning, the first morning in the 60s since June 15.

This evening will be warm but not humid. The weather looks great for the Jags preseason game – warm at kickoff but pretty comfortable after sunset.

Sunday is warmer and more humid.

There will be storms tomorrow too – we could see something isolated near the sea breeze in the afternoon. The lion-share of the rain will be at night as a front drops down from Georgia.

Monday and Tuesday are typical summer days – hot and humid with a few storms.

Wednesday, onshore winds return, dragging our temps back down and bringing rain and a few storms.

Beaches will stay a tad rough too as the onshore pattern stays through next Saturday.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Ernesto is lifting north of Bermuda – will transition to a big ocean storm Mon/Tue.

Rough beaches continue for the East Coast of the U.S. (including FL/GA) through Sunday.

There are no other areas to watch at this time

Long-range forecasts show hints of some development in the Gulf next week…stay tuned. “Francine” is the next name up.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 72

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Late Day Showers & Storms. High: 96

MON: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 75/91

THU: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Slightly Cooler, Showers & A Few Storms. 73/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 75/87

