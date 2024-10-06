First Alert Weather: Rain increase today, tracking Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Expect a rainy Sunday with periods of heavy downpours throughout the day, including during the JAGS game downtown. Highs will reach the upper 70s to about 80 degrees, with east winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Monday will bring fewer showers and highs in the lower 80s, but rain chances rise again Tuesday as “Milton” continues to approach the West Coast of Florida.

Currently forecast to become a major hurricane, Milton could bring significant impacts to the area starting Wednesday, with heavy rain, high winds, and the possibility of flooding and beach erosion.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS

Milton is forecast to become a hurricane today or tonight.

is forecast to become a hurricane today or tonight. Hurricane hunters are on their way to investigate the storm this morning.

Milton is expected to reach Category 3 status as it approaches the West Coast of Florida, likely near Tampa Bay, which could lead to significant storm surge.

is expected to reach Category 3 status as it approaches the West Coast of Florida, likely near Tampa Bay, which could lead to significant storm surge. Small deviations in Milton’s track will heavily impact the storm surge forecast for Tampa Bay.

Local impacts will include heavy rain, flooding, high winds, storm surge, and beach erosion, particularly at the beaches.

Kirk and Leslie are both hurricanes in the Atlantic, but neither is expected to affect the U.S.

and are both hurricanes in the Atlantic, but neither is expected to affect the U.S. A new tropical wave is emerging off the coast of Africa, something to monitor in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Cloudy and wet. High: 80

Cloudy and wet. High: 80 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 70

Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 70 MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, scattered showers. 70/82

Mostly to partly cloudy, scattered showers. 70/82 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers increasing. 69/79

Mostly cloudy, scattered showers increasing. 69/79 WEDNESDAY: Impacts from Milton begin. Cloudy, windy, scattered showers. 73/78

Impacts from begin. Cloudy, windy, scattered showers. 73/78 THURSDAY: Showers at the coast early. Turning sunny, and windy. 64/78

Showers at the coast early. Turning sunny, and windy. 64/78 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 57/76

Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 57/76 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 62/78

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.