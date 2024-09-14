First Alert Weather: Rain at times this weekend as Jacksonville’s wet pattern continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s wet weather is set to persist through the weekend, with occasional rain and cooler-than-average temperatures. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect along the St. Johns River basin this weekend, with minor coastal flooding expected during high tide. While there may be a few breaks in the clouds, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Embedded heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, particularly in areas with saturated ground. No active Flood Watches are currently in place. Winds will increase along the coast tonight and spread across the region tomorrow, with showers continuing through Sunday, affecting the Jaguars’ game. A high risk of rip currents is also in effect at local beaches, extending into early next week.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Gordon remains in the open Atlantic, posing no threat to land. However, a low-pressure system offshore the southeastern U.S. may develop into a tropical system as it moves toward the Carolinas or Mid-Atlantic early next week. The next storm’s name is Helene. High rip current risks and rough surf will persist into next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. High: 86°F

Mostly cloudy with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 73°F

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with heavy rain in the morning for SE Georgia, shifting into NE Florida by afternoon. High: 81°F

Cloudy and breezy with heavy rain in the morning for SE Georgia, shifting into NE Florida by afternoon. Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/83°F

Partly cloudy with a few showers. Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/85°F

Partly cloudy with a few showers. Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/86°F

Partly cloudy with a few showers. Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/88°F

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/88°F

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.