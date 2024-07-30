First Alert Weather: Scattered storms return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few storms are expected into Tuesday evening and will be widely scattered. They will be followed by a few storms moving southeast out of Georgia on either side of midnight before ending shortly thereafter.

Scattered storms will develop late Wednesday into Wednesday evening, but not before highs reach the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 105.

The Action News Jax Weather Team is still tracking a weak tropical wave over the Central Atlantic that has the potential for development near Florida by the weekend. There are many uncertainties, but it’s something to keep an eye on. Visit “Talking the Tropics With Mike” for more information.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the upper 80s at the beaches to low to mid 90s inland.

THE TROPICS: Eye on a disturbance over the Central Atlantic that will be near Florida by the weekend – appears to be relatively weak *at this time* when/if near Florida.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers, t’storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/storms. High: 96

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 91

