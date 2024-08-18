First Alert Weather: Storms late on Sunday kick off a few more days of Summertime rain and heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says it’s hot and humid as the weather pattern gets back to summer after a couple of nice days.

It’s mainly dry this evening – we may have an isolated sea breeze shower/storm before sunset.

A complex of storms will push down from Georgia tonight.

If the line of rain/storms hangs together, it will be near I-10 and NE FL around midnight, but it is expected to weaken over time.

The strongest storms (mainly in Georgia) will be capable of damaging winds and maybe some small hail.

There may be a couple showers hanging around Monday morning too but Simma is not expecting widespread rain for the commute.

Monday and Tuesday are a couple of typical summer days – hot and humid with a few storms.

The winds shift back from the Atlantic mid-week, bringing more rain and temps that aren’t-as-hot.

In the tropics, Ernesto is a Tropical Storm this afternoon, forecast to become a hurricane again.

Ernesto is tracking NE in the West Atlantic, about 700 miles east of Delmarva/New Jersey.

Rough seas and surf continue up and down the East Coast of the U.S. As Ernesto moves farther away, we’ll see our local beaches calm a bit tomorrow.

There are no other areas to track in the tropics.

here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. High: 93

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94

WED: Partly Cloudy & Slightly Cooler, Isolated Showers. 75/88

THU: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Showers & Storms. 73/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Showers & A Few Storms. 74/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 75/87

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/88

