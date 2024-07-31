First Alert Weather Team tracking storms locally; tropical wave in the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic as well as storms on Wednesday.

Here’s what you can expect:

Temperatures well into the 90s on Wednesday helping to fuel storms that will move south/southeast with a few severe storms possible. Heavy rain/frequent lightning likely, triggered by upper level disturbance and sea breezes.

Storms will continue until at least sunset but may go to 9 p.m. through 11 p.m. before ending completely.

Wednesday afternoon’s rain will complement a wet July that’s the 11th wettest on record for Jacksonville so far.

In the tropics:

The First Alert Weather Team continues to track a tropical wave now near Puerto Rico.

Thunderstorms have started to develop in the wave’s vicinity and low pressure should follow within the next day or two.

A tropical depression or storm may develop by the weekend somewhere not too far from Florida.

Still appears, right now, to be relatively minor impacts on Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, if any impacts at all.

If the storm is named, the next name on the list is “Debby.”

Monitor for the latest updates.

