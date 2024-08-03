First Alert Weather: Tracking Debby and local impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Debby which was upgraded to a Tropical Storm Saturday afternoon.

Concern is growing about flooding in our area over the next few days. Some spots may get 10+ inches of rain; there will be water in places that have never had water.

Debby does not appear to be a big storm for the beaches; there will still be some rough seas and surf, but storm surge is not a concern.

Sunday and Monday will be breezy and cloudy with rain getting heavier and a threat for tornadoes too.

It’s a quiet evening/night with only a few showers/storms earlier this afternoon.

Sunday will start fine with dry conditions. A few showers will stream onshore late morning and midday Sunday, NOT associated with Debby.

The first outer bands of Debby start to move up into Central Florida and then our area Sunday evening and night.

It won’t rain all day Sunday, but there will be some locally heavy downpours.

Tornado threat is low Sunday, but not zero. We’ll have to watch isolated storms for some spinning.

Both Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days. Pay attention to the weather.

Monday looks wet. Debby will make landfall along the Gulf Coast Monday midday, spreading rain over the entire area.

Monday will have cloudy skies, breezy winds and the threat for tornadoes area wide. Debby will track near and north of I-10 later into Monday.

The long-term future of Debby is very unclear. Some forecasts meander Debby through Georgia/South Carolina.

If Debby doesn’t move far enough away, flooding will still be a threat into Tuesday and potentially beyond.

Our local forecast Tuesday-onward depends on what Debby does. Stay tuned.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 75

TOMORROW: FAWD. Cloudy & Breezy with Off-and-On Showers & Storms. High: 89

MON: FAWD. Cloudy & Breezy with Widespread Showers & Storms. 75/85

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Scattered Storms. 74/88

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/89

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/90

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 76/91

