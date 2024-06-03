Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking showers in view and hotter afternoons

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax

Early Morning Weather Update: June 3, 2024 Early Morning Weather Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for inland showers Monday afternoon and a few rain chances Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s what First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we can expect:

  • Tracking a dry morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s
  • A few isolated inland showers will develop along and west of U.S. 301 this afternoon
  • Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower to mid 80s at the beaches
  • Moderate rip current risk at local beaches
  • Temperatures soar mid-week, back into the mid-90s
  • A few rain/storm chances build in for Jacksonville, especially Wed-Fri

