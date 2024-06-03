First Alert Weather: Tracking showers in view and hotter afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for inland showers Monday afternoon and a few rain chances Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s what First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we can expect:

Tracking a dry morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s

A few isolated inland showers will develop along and west of U.S. 301 this afternoon

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower to mid 80s at the beaches

Moderate rip current risk at local beaches

Temperatures soar mid-week, back into the mid-90s

A few rain/storm chances build in for Jacksonville, especially Wed-Fri

