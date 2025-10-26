First Alert Weather: Umbrellas and then coats!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a breezy, cloudy, and mild day on Sunday
- Showers are spreading out near & south of I-10 and near the coast, even up into GA
- A few showers will linger overnight as moisture streams up from Central FL
- Rain hangs around Monday with the heaviest amounts near the coast & in SE GA
- It won’t rain everywhere or all day, but keep the umbrellas handy
- Tuesday stays cloudy & a bit dreary before more sun moves in on Wednesday
- A STRONG cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday
- Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s
- Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating
- FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks mostly sunny & nice as well,
Tropics:
- Hurricane Melissa is a Category 4 monster this evening
- Melissa is tracking west and will turn north tomorrow, making landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday
- Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic on Wednesday
- There will be no local impacts
- There are no other areas to watch
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. Low: 66
- TOMORROW: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. High: 80
- TUE: Cloudy, A Touch Cool. 61/73
- WED: Partly Sunny, Showers Late. 57/75
- THU: Mostly Sunny. 51/70
- HALLOWEEN: Sunny & Cool. 46/67
- SAT: Mostly Sunny. 44/71
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 48/73