First Alert Weather: A very hot weekend with the highest storm risk this evening & Sunday afternoon

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Friday, July 11 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Scattered storms will move all the way to the beaches before ending early this evening. Some of the storms will be very heavy with lots of lightning + gusty winds.
  • Saturday will be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s & only isolated afternoon storms with many areas staying dry.
  • The storm risk & coverage will be higher Sunday, but not before partly sunny skies will push temps. into the mid 90s.mid-90s

Remember, lightning can travel up to 10 miles from its parent cloud… sun burn times this weekend will be near 10 minutes from 10 am-4 pm.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. *May* be some longer-range development over parts of the Gulf, but at least 7-10 days away. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Scattered evening heavy storms ending, then partly cloudy. Low: 73
  • SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm.  High: 96
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated evening storm, then partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered heavy afternoon t’storms. High: 95
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t’storm.  73/94
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms.  74/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms  74/92
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/92
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/92

