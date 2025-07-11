First Alert Weather: A very hot weekend with the highest storm risk this evening & Sunday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Scattered storms will move all the way to the beaches before ending early this evening. Some of the storms will be very heavy with lots of lightning + gusty winds.

Saturday will be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s & only isolated afternoon storms with many areas staying dry.

The storm risk & coverage will be higher Sunday, but not before partly sunny skies will push temps. into the mid 90s.mid-90s

Remember, lightning can travel up to 10 miles from its parent cloud… sun burn times this weekend will be near 10 minutes from 10 am-4 pm.

TROPICS:

Quiet Atlantic Basin at the moment. *May* be some longer-range development over parts of the Gulf, but at least 7-10 days away. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered evening heavy storms ending, then partly cloudy. Low: 73

High: 96 SATURDAY NIGHT: An isolated evening storm, then partly cloudy. Low: 74

Low: 74 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered heavy afternoon t'storms. High: 95

High: 95 MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon shower/t'storm. 73/94

73/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t'storms. 74/93

74/93 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t'storms 74/92

74/92 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/92

73/92 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t'storms. 74/92

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon shower & storm. 73/92 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/92

