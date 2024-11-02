First Alert Weather: Warm weekend for the Georgia-Florida game and staying mostly dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The big Georgia-Florida game is finally here and the tropics remain active to start November.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s and will warm into the low 80s today.

We’ll be partly cloudy and breezy today, and aside from a brief shower along the coastal corridor it will be dry.

Weather for the Georgia Florida game looks good, but warm.

Our stagnant weather pattern continues through next week with partly cloudy skies, breezy onshore winds, a brief shower, and warmer than average temperatures.

Daylight saving time ends tomorrow morning, so we move the clocks an hour back.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TROPICS:

Subtropical Storm Patty has formed in the northeast Atlantic and will move over the Azores this weekend. No threat to North America.

A few other areas of interest closer to home have a chance of development, one in particular that will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico late next week or next weekend.

At this time it doesn’t appear to threaten Florida, and conditions across the Gulf are generally hostile for tropical development (high wind shear).

The next names are Rafael and Sara.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 67/80

TUESDAY/ELECTION DAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 66/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/82

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 66/81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 65/80





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



