First Alert Weather: Weather pattern turns drier and cooler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first Alert Weather team is tracking drier and cooler weather.

Here’s what you can expect:

A few showers are pushing through the Jax Metro this evening

Heavy rain hasn’t been widespread but some in Duval/St. Johns have received more than a half inch

Besides an isolated spotty shower lingering tonight, most spots stay dry overnight

Veterans Day looks gradually more sunny through the day

There may still be a brief shower

Two cold fronts take aim for the local area this week

The first one moves in Tuesday into Wednesday, temps don’t drop a lot

The second one moves in Thursday into Friday, there may be some showers

Then it gets noticeably cooler through the weekend

Morning temps will be down in the 50s and 40s

Sunny skies & quiet weather hold through the weekend

In the tropics, Rafael is a post-tropical cyclone – Rafael is basically done. There are no other areas of concern.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Brief Shower, Partly Cloudy. Low: 69

VETERANS DAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warm. High 84 (Record: 87 – 1986)

TUE: Partly Sunny. 66/80

WED: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 64/78

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 61/78

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 58/74

SAT: Sunny & A Touch Cool! 52/76

SUN: Sunny! 50/78

