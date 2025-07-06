FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot week ahead with a daily chance of storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking temperatures in the 90s, afternoon storms in Florida, and Chantal’s landfall.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday will be hot with highs in the 90s across our entire area.

The morning hours will be mainly dry with scattered afternoon thunderstorms moving southwest to northeast across north Florida Sunday afternoon. Less coverage of rain is expected for South Georgia.

Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Lower risk of rip currents at the beaches on Sunday, thanks to a predominantly offshore wind.

Heat continues into the upcoming week with highs each day well into the 90s and a daily chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, Sunday morning as a 50 mph tropical storm (max winds briefly were 60 mph as the storm approached landfall).

Chantal will weaken Sunday as it moves over land, returning our seas and surf to a normal state.

Elsewhere, there are no areas of concern in the tropics. The next name is Dexter.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon storms, especially in FL. HIGH: 94

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon storms. 72/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. 73/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

