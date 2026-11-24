JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers says anonymous tips from the community have helped local law enforcement clear 10,000 criminal cases since the organization started in 2002.

Executive Director Chase Robinson told Kristine Bellino on 104.5 WOKV’s In Depth that the group is now helping clear two to three cases a day.

He credited the people who came forward, saying some cases might still be open if residents had felt they had to stay quiet.

“This is the community stepping up, taking public safety into their own hands,” Robinson said.

Chase said homicide cases tend to get the most attention, but drug cases, domestic violence, assault, battery and theft make up much of the total.

A small detail can help investigators

Kristine brought up why someone might wait to share information. A witness could remember a detail after speaking with police or feel safer giving a tip later.

She also pointed out that a detail can help confirm what another witness already reported.

“There’s no such thing as an insignificant tip,” Robinson said. He encouraged people to report what they know even if they think someone else has already called it in.

Tips can also alert police to crimes they didn’t know about. Robinson recalled a tip in Fernandina Beach that led police to investigate and arrest a man who was later charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on a minor.

One of the first tips that stuck with Robinson helped officers find a woman who had been missing from New York for about a week. Someone at a local motel noticed she looked unwell and contacted Crime Stoppers.

Chase said the woman needed immediate care and was later reunited with her family. The board made an exception and paid the tipster a reward even though the case didn’t lead to an arrest.

How Crime Stoppers keeps cases in the public eye

The broader Crime Stoppers program marks 50 years in 2026. Robinson said it began in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where a detective used a reenactment and offered a reward to get information about a deadly gas station shooting.

When Kristine asked why reenactments still matter, Chase said they can remind witnesses of details they hadn’t thought about in years.

He pointed to a cold case featured on the group’s YouTube channel that he said helped solve a homicide roughly 40 years later.

He also said the group works with families, law enforcement and local media to get case information in front of people who might know something.

Asked whether technology could help solve cases sooner, Robinson said the group’s tip platform lets people send screenshots and screen recordings along with what they know.

He said advances in DNA testing could also help investigators revisit cases that have been open for decades.

How to submit an anonymous tip

Call 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS from a mobile phone.

Submit a tip at fccrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Text SAFEFC to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

Tips submitted through First Coast Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.

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