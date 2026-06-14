First Coast YMCA offers free weekly meal packages for children this summer

FLORIDA — The First Coast YMCA is providing free weekly Grab & Go meal packages for children 18 and under through Aug. 6 at select locations in Nassau and Clay counties.

Each package contains seven breakfasts and seven lunches, giving families a full week’s worth of meals during the summer break from school.

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Pickup sites are available throughout both counties.

Families can find their nearest location and learn more at fcymca.org/programs/food-programs.

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