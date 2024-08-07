First Dutch Bros Coffee in Northeast Florida to open in St. Augustine on Friday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A West Coast-based coffee chain will open its first Northeast Florida location on Friday.

Dutch Bros Coffee will be offering $3 medium-size drinks that day to celebrate the opening of its location at 50 McCoy Way in St. Augustine, according to a news release from the company.

It’s off U.S. 1 just north of Palencia.

Dutch Bros, which was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992, is known for:

Specialty coffee

Smoothies

Freezes

Teas

Exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink

Nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee

Sparkling sodas

In addition to drinks, the chain also sells snacks like muffin tops and granola bars.

Dutch Bros opened its first Florida location in Davenport in February.

Other Northeast Florida area locations are in the works, according to the Dutch Bros website, including:

7720 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville

5733 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville

10913 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville

