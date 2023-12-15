First Responder Friday honors Officer Christal Gause of JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Officer Christal Gause of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Gause recently received a lifesaving medal after helping save the life of a runner during a recent race. After seeing the participant grab his chest and collapse to the ground, Officer Gause radioed for help and immediately administered CPR.

Lieutenant Hernandez of JFRD praised Officer Gause’s quick action and her CPR technique, calling it “textbook flawless.” Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters commended Gause saying she was at the right place at the right time.

