JSO Officer Christal D. Gause awarded lifesaving medal for heroic actions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a commendation ceremony held on December 7, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored Officer Christal D. Gause with a lifesaving medal for her exceptional actions during this month’s Meritorious Awards Ceremony.

During a recent race where Officer Gause was stationed, a participant reportedly experienced a medical emergency. The runner grabbed his chest and collapsed to the ground.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Officer Gause promptly radioed for rescue and took immediate action by administering CPR in the field.

Lieutenant Hernandez of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) commended Officer Gause’s quick response and praised her CPR technique as “textbook flawless.” He expressed relief at seeing a JSO Officer performing CPR, highlighting the crucial role of law enforcement in basic life support.

JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters commended Officer Gause for her efforts, stating, “Christal, I commend your efforts that day, and I’m thankful that you were in the right place at the right time.” Sheriff Waters also reported that the patient had successfully recovered from the incident.

Officer Christal D. Gause’s swift and decisive actions showcase law enforcement professionals’ dedication to ensuring the community’s safety and well-being. The lifesaving medal is a testament to her heroism and commitment to public service.

