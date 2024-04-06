Fish, Fun, and Family: Annual Catfish Festival in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The annual Catfish Festival in Crescent City took place on Saturday and the crowds showed up.

Family fun, arts and crafts, terrific food, a car show, and lots of catfish were all part of the festival.

The party got started this morning at around 10 a.m. as visitors and locals alike were all welcomed.

The parade rolled through town and then fried catfish with all the ‘fixins were served as live music and the arts and crafts show took place during the afternoon.

Since April 1978, the Rotary Club of Crescent City has held the annual Catfish Festival the first Saturday of April at Crescent City’s Eva Lyon Park. It’s a massive volunteer effort that looks to raise money for college and vocational school scholarships for the high school children within the community.

“After costs are paid, every dollar generated is used for scholarships,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on it’s Facebook post.

But don’t let the name fool you as catfish dinners are not all that people enjoy. Live music ran from Friday night and all day Saturday, games for the kids, arts and crafts, vendors, and a parade were all part of the festival.

And fired catfish That fried catfish looks so good.

