Fisherman from Waycross wins first place in 44th Annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The results are official for this year’s Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

Randy Howell from Waycross is on top of the scales with the weight of 50.5 pounds. He will be taking home a boat, outboard engine, and trailer valued at over $220,000.

Keith Wilson from Ponte Vedra finished second at 49.28 pounds. He’ll be awarded with a Yamaha outboard motor valued at over $17,000.

Mel Hammock, tournament chairmen, said fishermen have been battling the weather each day.

“We’ve had a couple of afternoon storms roll in. We had to button everybody up under the other tent. We had to delay the weigh in for a little while but we got it back up and running,” Hammock said.

The junior anglers had their awards ceremony last night.

The winner was Parker Hensch who reeled in 53 pounds of Kingfish.

On Sat., July 20, fishing will begin at safe light for the 2024 Greater Jacksonville Redfish Tournament.

Click here to view the live results.

