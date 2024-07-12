Fishermen in North Jacksonville say fishing tables have been removed because of false claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fishermen who use the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier in North Jacksonville said the state park system took away their cleaning tables, claiming they were creating environmental concerns.

They said they have sent in their complaints for more than a year now and that the lack of tables on the pier has made cleaning the fish they catch much harder.

Fisherman Tommy Rodall said park officials have accused them of using bleach or other toxins to clean the tables, and they were worried it was getting in the water. Several of the fishermen who use the pier regularly told Action News Jax those claims are not true, and they are only using water to clean what they catch.

“There is nobody out here using bleach to clean tables. We are fishing and take the water hose to rinse off the tables. This has become so unfair to all the families who come out here to fish. Instead of cleaning the fish here, we have to go all the way to nearby fish markets,” Rodall said.

Rodall adds he and many other fishermen come out to the pier almost every day and pay the daily $2 fee to get in.

Troy Chang said this pier is the only local fishing spot with this change, creating an inconvenience for those who use it.

“Being a disabled vet, we come out here to relax and try to just enjoy ourselves. Now we’re catching fish and not being able to clean them,” Chang said.

They add this change came after renovations along George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier. Rodall said fishermen were promised tables would be reinstalled after the rails were installed.

Action News Jax reached out to Florida State Parks for comment, and we have not heard back.

