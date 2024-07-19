Florida adopting new bar exam in 2028

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in July 2028, Florida will adopt the NextGen bar exam after the Florida Supreme Court approved the recommendation from the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

Currently, Florida has a two-day bar exam with one day focused on Florida law and the other focused on the Multistate Bar Examination. With the new, day one and part of day two will be made up of the NextGen bar exam and a Florida law component.

The Florida Bar made its recommendation after years of studying the Florida Bar examination. During a study from 2019 to 2022, more than 21,000 Florida attorneys gave their opinions on the skills and knowledge new Florida lawyers need to begin their practice. The board also consulted with deans and representatives from every Florida law school before making the recommendation.

“We received a very positive response from the law schools,” Michele Gavagni, Executive Director of the FBBE, said in a news release. “With the discontinuation of the MBE [in 2028], the overwhelming majority of Florida law schools support the decision to adopt the NextGen exam as a component of the Florida Bar Examination.”

The subjects to be tested were developed through a multi-year, nationwide legal practice analysis.

