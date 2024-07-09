Florida considers new nuclear power expansion, first in decades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After being included in a wide-ranging energy bill approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, Florida is considering adding new nuclear power plants for the first time in decades, with state regulators set to study the feasibility of advanced nuclear technologies.

The Florida Public Service Commission has scheduled a workshop on September 5 as part of its efforts to carry out a legislative directive to submit a report by April 2025 on the possibility of using “advanced” nuclear technologies, including the potential for nuclear power at military bases.

This legislative direction aligns with similar steps taken by the Biden administration, which announced on May 29 the formation of a working group aimed at “delivering an efficient and cost-effective deployment of clean, reliable nuclear energy and ensuring that learnings translate to cost savings for future construction and deployment.” The White House highlighted these efforts as “the largest sustained push to accelerate civil nuclear deployment in the United States in nearly five decades.”

The Biden administration’s initiatives include the U.S. Army releasing a “request for information” to explore using advanced reactors for powering Army bases and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission working to streamline permitting for nuclear projects.

Currently, nuclear plants generate about 13% of Florida’s electricity, according to a state House analysis. Florida Power & Light operates the St. Lucie and Turkey Point plants, but the state has not seen new nuclear plants since the 1970s and 1980s. Additionally, Duke Energy Florida permanently shut down the Crystal River nuclear plant in 2013 after it sustained damage.

The nuclear power study was included in bill HB 1645, which also addressed higher-profile issues such as eliminating references to climate change in state law and barring offshore wind energy production.

Despite historical incidents like the 1979 accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, there is renewed interest in nuclear projects due to efforts to reduce carbon emissions from coal-fired and natural-gas power plants and the development of new technology.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy has noted that advanced reactors feature simpler designs, fewer components, less maintenance, and fewer workers. They are designed to be self-adjusting and fail-safe with passive safety systems to prevent overheating.

As Florida takes steps toward possibly expanding its nuclear energy capabilities, the state and federal efforts reflect a broader push to embrace advanced nuclear technology as a key component of a clean energy future.

