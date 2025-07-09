Florida Department of Transportation asking volunteers to help keep roads clean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is grappling with a persistent litter problem, with the Florida Department of Transportation reporting that substantial amounts of trash are being collected.

The FDOT reports that in 2023, Jacksonville collected 39% more trash than Broward County. By March 2025, 237 tons of trash were collected from Jacksonville’s interstates, equivalent to about 28 school buses.

“When we collect trash it always ends up in the same spots,” Meg Ross with FDOT said.

She noted the persistent nature of the litter issue in the region.

The impact of litter goes beyond aesthetics, affecting the economy and tourism, and costing taxpayer dollars. FDOT hopes more groups will participate in the Adopt A Highway or Adopt A Trail programs to help mitigate the problem.

Volunteers in these programs commit to maintaining a 2-mile stretch of road for two years. FDOT provides all necessary supplies, safety equipment, and signage.

While Jacksonville faces challenges with litter, efforts are underway to improve the situation through community programs.

