Florida Forest Service ranger dies after having medical emergency

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A forest ranger died Saturday due to a medical emergency, the Florida Forest Service said.

Jason Norman earned a degree in forestry from Lake City Community College and started his career as a forest ranger in 2002, FFS said.

Norman was often in Clay County, ready to respond to wildfires.

The agency said Norman is remembered as a hard worker who exemplified resilience.

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“His dedication to helping others in their darkest hours, whether after a storm or during a blaze, was the true mark of his character,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan.

Action News Jax has reached out to FFS for details about the circumstances surrounding Norman’s death.

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