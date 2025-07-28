Florida Gas Prices Slightly Higher this Week

Average gasoline prices in Jacksonville have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 625 stations in Jacksonville. Prices in Jacksonville are 20.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 26.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.709 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Jacksonville was priced at $2.62/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.59/g while the highest was $4.35/g, a difference of $1.76/g.

Triple A tells us Since September, Florida pump prices have consistently moved within a 31-cent window, ranging from $2.92 to a peak of $3.23. This yearlong pattern parallels trends in the oil market, which has traded within a steady range for the past five weeks.

“While gas prices may shift from week to week, overall they tend to follow a relatively steady pattern,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA– The Auto Club Group. “As long as oil prices remain stable, drivers can expect pump prices to stay within their current range.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

