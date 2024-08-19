Florida Highway Patrol, SJSO warns drivers against using custom license plates

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued a warning to drivers with Florida license plates that have been airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped, or customized. Such alterations violate legal requirements under Florida law, specifically targeting the plate’s reflectivity and safety features, which are essential for public roadways.

The FHP emphasized that these modifications can also interfere with the visibility of the yellow validation stickers, rendering the plates non-compliant with Section 320.061 of the Florida Statutes, which prohibits the unlawful alteration of Florida license plates.

The FHP noted that altered plates are commonly found in communities across Florida. In response, the agency is proactively raising awareness to inform drivers who may unknowingly be breaking the law. The goal is to ensure public safety by maintaining the integrity of the state’s license plates.

According to FHP, since 2020, there has been a significant increase—over 98%—in citations for unlawfully altered license plates. These citations are classified as moving violations, carrying a state fine of $60, three points on the driver’s license, and additional fees determined by the issuing county.

Drivers with altered tags that cannot be restored to their original condition are required to obtain a replacement license plate from their local tax collector. FHP troopers have the authority to seize any altered tags they encounter, necessitating the application for a new plate by the vehicle owner.

For those looking for unique plates, Florida offers over 100 specialty license plates supporting various causes, as well as personalized plates available for order at motor vehicle service centers.

For more information about specialty and personalized license plates, visit the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at flhsmv.gov.

