Florida to hold 14-day Back-to-School sales tax holiday from July 29-August 11th

Back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just in time for the new school year, Florida is hosting a 14-day “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday, running from July 29 to August 11th. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on families by offering tax exemptions on essential school items.

During this period, shoppers can purchase the following items without paying sales tax:

  • Clothing, footwear, and backpacks: Costing $100 or less
  • School supplies: Costing $50 or less
  • Learning aids: Costing $30 or less
  • Personal computers and computer-related accessories, including non-recreational software: Costing $1,500 or less
  • Excluded Locations – Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport. Some retailers can also choose to opt out of the sales tax holiday, full details can be obtained via DOR.

The Florida sales tax exemptions will apply to any online retailer responsible for paying sales tax in Florida.

This tax holiday is expected to provide significant savings for families as they prepare for the upcoming school year, making necessary purchases more affordable during these two weeks.

