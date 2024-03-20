Florida launches Hospital Patient Immigration Status Dashboard to shed light on state financing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a move to shed light on the financial implications of illegal immigration on the state’s healthcare system, Florida has launched the Hospital Patient Immigration Status Dashboard.

Developed by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), this dashboard provides comprehensive data on hospital admissions and emergency department visits based on patients’ immigration status for the last two quarters of 2023.

According to AHCA Secretary Jason Weida, Governor DeSantis’ administration is prioritizing the needs and care of citizens by unveiling this dashboard.

“Governor DeSantis continues to put Floridians first with his commitment to fiscal responsibility and prioritization of the needs and care of citizens first,” said Weida. “This dashboard highlights the cost of illegal immigration which puts a strain on our health care system and taxpayers here in Florida. Our hospitals and health care systems are designed to provide quality services to the citizens of the United States.”

Key findings from the dashboard include:

The total cost of care provided to illegal immigrants in Florida surpassed $566 million in 2023.

Miami-Dade County accounted for the highest estimated expenses incurred on hospital visits by illegal immigrants, totaling $231.80 million.

The data revealed a total of 54,443 hospital admissions and emergency room visits by patients unlawfully present in the country.

The launch of this dashboard comes amidst ongoing debates surrounding immigration policies and their impact on various sectors, including healthcare.

The interactive summary of the dashboard is available on the AHCA’s website, providing stakeholders and the public with access to detailed information regarding the costs associated with providing healthcare services to illegal immigrants in Florida.

An interactive summary of the dashboard

