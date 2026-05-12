Florida lawmakers return for special session to finalize budget

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida lawmakers are returning to Tallahassee to pass a $115 billion state budget.

House and Senate leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on top-line spending levels, clearing the way for formal negotiations.

The special session will run from today through May 29th. It became necessary after negotiations failed during the regular session.

Leaders say the final budget will be smaller than the current one, with a focus on long-term stability, lower taxes, and paying down debt.

The budget must be approved before July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

Also included in the special session, Florida lawmakers could temporarily suspend the state’s 22-cent gas tax to help alleviate pain at the pump.

The current state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.40, according to AAA.

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