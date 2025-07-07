Florida lends support to Texas for flash flooding rescues, recovery efforts

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida is sending help to Texas as it deals with catastrophic flooding. Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to deploy resources. The state will send three swiftwater rescue teams to assist with response and recovery. DeSantis says they’re standing by to lend more help as requested.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoons with a few afternoon storms. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms moving southwest to northeast across north Florida this afternoon. Storms will be capable of very heavy rain and lightning. Moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches today. Heat continues this week with highs each day well into the 90s and a daily chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. Feels like temperatures will be 100+.

TROPICS: Tropical depression Chantal is bringing heavy rain into Virginia this morning. The hurricane center has issued their last advisory for Chantal. Elsewhere, there are no areas of concern in the tropics. The next name is Dexter.

THREE BIG THINGS TO KNOW:

Calls for increased security and more options for kids following a weekend gathering that ended in disorder at the Orange Park Mall. Videos circulating on social media showed large groups of teens, some were standing on a car. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Saturday night that parents needed to immediately pick up their kids near the Chick Fil A. That followed an earlier post that it was aware of a reunion and that it would work to keep the peace. People we spoke with say more needs to be done. WOKV has reported on past issues at the mall, including February of 2023 when deputies broke up a crowd of over 2,000 teens fighting and climbing on top of cars.

Construction of a local immigration detention facility at Camp Blanding in Clay County is set to begin soon. FEMA is promising to reimburse the state for costs. The Division of Emergency Management Director says his agency is closing on vendor approvals for Camp Blanding.

A cave-in near a sewer main outside Jacksonville’s Maxwell House plant has JEA crews performing emergency repairs. Both westbound travel lanes and one eastbound lane on Bay Street are closed to traffic. Westbound Bay Street traffic is being detoured from Lafayette to Adams Street. Repair work is expected to continue this morning and JEA is working to identify the cause.

Florida to lend support to Texas for flash flooding rescues, recovery efforts. Posted by Rich Jones on Monday, July 7, 2025

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group