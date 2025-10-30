Florida Poison Control reminds families how to stay safe while enjoying Halloween festivities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Halloween weekend begins, it’s important to enjoy the celebrations responsibly and keep safety in mind for everyone involved.

Parents are encouraged to carefully inspect their children’s Halloween candy this year. With the rise of certain legal products like THC edibles, over-the-counter stimulants sold at gas stations, and sweet alcoholic beverages, there’s an increased risk that kids could accidentally come into contact with something unsafe.

“What we worry about in this day in age is that there are a lot of look alike products, you have the gummies out there, the THC, we have the Delta 8 which also comes from the cannabis plant and is sold legally in Florida and it’s a lot of yummy treats so we definitely want to make sure you’re looking,” said Mike McCormick with Florida Poison Control.

However, Florida Poison Control says candy isn’t their top concern during Halloween, glow sticks and glow jewelry are. While not highly toxic, the liquid inside can irritate the skin, eyes or mouth. If exposure occurs, rinse the affected area with soap and water or flush the mouth with water or juice.

Florida Poison Control also shared additional Halloween safety tips:

MAKEUP: With so many costume makeup brands available, test a small patch on your arm before applying it to your face. If no irritation appears after 30 minutes, it’s likely safe to use.

DRY ICE: If you are using dry ice for decorations, keep pets and children at a safe distance. Always use gloves and ensure the area is well-ventilated.

PETS: Keep candy, especially chocolate, out of reach of pets. Ingestion can cause seizures in dogs and cats.

ADULT BEVERAGES: Some alcoholic drinks look and taste like juice. If adults bring beverages while trick-or-treating, keep them away from children to prevent accidental sips.

For poisoning questions or emergencies, call 1-800-222-1222.

©2025 Cox Media Group