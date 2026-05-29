Florida Prepaid opens year-round enrollment

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida families have more flexibility to plan for their children’s college education.

The Florida Prepaid College Board says Prepaid 529 Plans will be available for enrollment year-round for the first time in more than 35 years, ending the long-standing limited enrollment window.

The plans, which are guaranteed by the state, lets families lock in tuition and dorm rates at today’s prices, protecting them from rising costs.

To mark National 529 Day, babies born in Florida May 29th will receive a $529 scholarship in a Florida Investment 529 Plan.

Prepaid plans start at $29 per month and offer flexible coverage options, including one-year increments to match family budgets.

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