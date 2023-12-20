Florida ranks #5 on the list of one of the most dangerous states to drive

FLORIDA — According to analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Florida ranks #5 on the list for the most dangerous states for driving during the holidays.

The holidays are a time to celebrate the season and hit the road to visit family and friends, causing an increase in vehicles on the road which can lead to an increase in travel-related accidents.

Auto Club AAA is predicting that Floridians will break their record from 2022 with an estimated 6.6 million traveling 50 miles or more by car, air, and sea during the year-end holiday period from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

According to The Pontes Group, this is what you need to do if you are in a car accident:

If anyone was hurt you should always call 911 first. You will also want to call the police to file a report so they can evaluate and log the circumstances of the crash. You will also want to call your insurance company for any specific instructions. Document: Make sure to take photos of any evidence including your car and their car, any damages, skid marks on the road, and any witnesses. These are for your records, do NOT post on social media.

