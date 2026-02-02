Florida State OC Gus Malzahn retires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — FSU Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement after 35 years of coaching.

In a post on social media, Malzahn says, “After 35 years (15 high school, 20 college), I’m grateful for the unbelievable journey God has allowed me to walk. It is time for me to step away from coaching.”

Malzahn’s collegiate head coaching career started in 2012 at Arkansas State following his success as the offensive coordinator at Auburn. He took the Red Wolves to a 9-3 season before heading back to Auburn as the Tigers’ head coach. In his first season, Malzahn led the Tigers to the BCS National Championship, where they lost to Florida State 34-31. In 2021, Malzahn was fired after eight seasons with Auburn, despite not having a losing season. Months later, Malzahn was hired by UCF to be the new head coach after Josh Heupel left for Tennessee. In 2024, after four seasons with the Knights, Malzahn stepped down from the position to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State.

During his time at FSU, Malzahn took an offense that ranked last in the ACC in 2024 and made it first in the conference. In 2024, FSU’s offense averaged 270 yards a game. The next year, FSU averaged 472 yards of offense.

In his 13-year head coaching career, Malzahn had a 105-62 record with only two losing seasons.

Tim Harris has been named the Seminoles offensive coordinator.

