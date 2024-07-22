Local

Florida voters: Deadline to vote in the 2024 primary election is fast approaching

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation in time for the Tuesday, August 20 primary election is Monday night, July 22.

Click here to check and see if you are registered.

If you miss that deadline, there’s still time to register to vote in the November 5 general election.

The deadline to register for that election is Monday, Oct. 7.

