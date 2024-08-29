Flu season is around the corner and doctors are seeing more cases in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September marks the start of flu season and doctors are already seeing more flu cases in Northeast Florida.

The most recent data from the Florida Department of Health shows St. Johns County is seeing an increase in flu activity.

But Dr. Sunil Joshi, the City of Jacksonville’s Chief Health Officer, said the number of cases is not as high as physicians would typically see later in the fall.

“As we start going into later September, October, November, December, January time period, it tends to be much worse,” Joshi said.

Next week, the Duval County Medical Society is launching an initiative that aims to spread awareness on the importance of getting the flu vaccine. It’s called #FLUVaxJax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The whole goal here is to remind people that there is a vaccine available for respiratory illness, the flu,” Joshi said. “That has been around for over 50 years and can keep people out of the hospital and decrease their chances of having severe impacts of getting the flu.”

The initiative will also provide no-cost flu shot vouchers to the uninsured.

“The flu shot at a retail pharmacy may cost anywhere between $30 and $50 a pop,” Joshi said. “So if you have a family of four you are already looking at almost $200 just to get the flu shot.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.