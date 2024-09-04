FluVaxJax kicks off 5th year

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Duval County Medical Society is working to make sure you stay healthy.

For the fifth year in a row, it’s launched its #FluVaxJax campaign to spread awareness of the importance of getting a flu shot.

It’s distributing free flu vaccine vouchers to those without insurance. Since the program launched in 2020, more than 5,000 vouchers have been provided to Northeast Florida residents. Without insurance, the cost of a flu vaccine can run between $30 and $50.

Getting a voucher is easy. Just go to fluvaxjax.com and select “Get a Vaccine.”

#FluVaxJAx is a collaboration between local hospitals and health systems, pharmacies, health insurance companies, safety net programs, the Florida Department of Health in Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns Counties, the Jacksonville Mayor’s office, and local media.

