Former Action News Jax reporter dies at 39

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is mourning the loss of former reporter/anchor, Chauncey Glover.

We learned of his death on Tuesday. He was just 39 years old.

Chauncey worked in Jacksonville about 15 years ago, before his career took him to larger markets like Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles.

His passion for journalism led him to win three Emmy Awards. His passion for community service led him to start the Chauncey Glover Project, a mentorship program for inner-city teens.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” the Glover family wrote in a statement to CBS News. “He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

A cause of death has not been released.

