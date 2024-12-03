Former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin misses the cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first head coach will not be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Tom Coughlin was up for nomination in the Coach category. It was his second time being nominated.

Coughlin was the Jaguars head coach from 1995 to 2002, taking the team to four consecutive playoff appearances following the 1996-1999 seasons and to AFC Championship Games following the 1996 and 1999 seasons.

He became head coach of the New York Giants from 2004 to 2015, winning Super Bowls following the 2007 and 2011 seasons.

Coughlin returned to the Jaguars, serving as the executive vice president of football operations from 2017 to 2019. He was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars, which recognizes the contributions of the team’s former players, coaches, and owners, in October.

Mike Holmgren, who won Super Bowl XXXI as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, was named as the finalist who will move on for consideration in the Coach category.

Also announced were the Seniors Finalists: Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe, Jim Tyrer, and the Contributor Finalist: Ralph Hay. All five of these finalists will compete to become finalists in the Hall of Fame and the three with the most votes will be selected.

The Jaguars still have a chance to be represented in the 2025 class: Former running back Fred Taylor is one of 25 former players still under consideration.

Also making the semifinalist list once again is Torry Holt, who played for the Jaguars during the 2009 season but spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Rams. Former Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was among the 167 initial PFHOF Class of 2025 nominees announced in September.

Tony Boselli became the first Jaguars player to be enshrined in Canton in the PFHOF’s Class of 2022. Boselli, an offensive lineman for Jacksonville from 1995 to 2001, was elected in his sixth consecutive time as a finalist for the honor.

