Former JSO officer indicted by federal grand jury

Josue Garriga III during his March appearance before a Clay County judge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted a former JSO officer.

Josue Garriga III was indicted for Coercion or Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity on Thu., April 25.

Garriga was allowed to bond out of custody on Wednesday.

Action News Jax told you in March when Josue Garriga III was arrested in Clay County on five felony counts, including sexual activity with a minor.

Last Friday, he appeared in federal court on a charge of using a cell phone or computer to coerce a minor for sexual activity.

The criminal complaint against Garriga details his WhatsApp messages to the victim, whom he met at church in September. According to the complaint, the victim told authorities Garriga knew she was a minor.

Garriga was also involved in a deadly shooting in Jacksonville in 2019 and was tied to a controversial arrest last year.

