Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies at 31 after falling from hotel, according to reports

Liam Payne Visits Magic Radio LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Liam Payne visits the Magic Radio on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA) (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for ABA)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BUENOS AIRES — Former One Direction member Liam Payne has died at the age of 31, several media outlets are reporting.

Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to the reports.

It is not known at this time if the fall was accidental or intentional, TMZ reports.

One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell during his time on the UK version of “The X Factor.”

The musical group lasted for five years and had massive worldwide success.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

PHOTOS: Liam Payne through the years

