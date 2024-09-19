Fort Matanzas celebrating 100 years of being a national monument

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There will be live historians at Fort Matanzas to celebrate 100 years of it being a national monument.

The historians will be there on the following days:

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024

The park offers 7 tours per day: 9:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM, and 3:30 PM.

Boarding passes for the ferry to reach the fort are first come first serve.









